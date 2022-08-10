Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / That’s so meta: Workplace harassment in a virtual world  (access required)

That’s so meta: Workplace harassment in a virtual world  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 10, 2022

By Erik Eisenmann, Tracey O’Brien and Catarina Colón  BridgeTower Media Newswires Most individuals are familiar with online video games such as FIFA, Fortnite or, maybe, Last of Us, permitting players to play and communicate with others online while seated at their Xbox or PlayStation consoles.   Augmented reality, or AR, games, such as Pokémon-GO, superimpose a digital setting into ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo