Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Promissory Estoppel – Free Health Care – Labor & Employment – Retirement  (access required)

Contract – Promissory Estoppel – Free Health Care – Labor & Employment – Retirement  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 17, 2022

The circuit court placed too high a burden on plaintiffs – retired city employees – in requiring them to prove they would have been better off if the defendant-city had fulfilled its promise of free health care during their retirement. Nevertheless, the retirees failed to prove that the city’s promise was unambiguous, that their reliance ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo