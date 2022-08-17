Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Nonprofit – Country Club Membership – Suspension & Perpetual Dues  (access required)

Corporate – Nonprofit – Country Club Membership – Suspension & Perpetual Dues  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 17, 2022

When the defendant-member joined the plaintiff-club, if defendant stopped paying dues, his expulsion was mandatory. According to defendant, the club changed its governing documents unilaterally – though a membership vote was required – such that, when a member stops paying dues, the club can now suspend the delinquent member, refuse to reissue his membership and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo