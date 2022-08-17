Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Inconsistent Exercise – Attorney’s Fees  (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Inconsistent Exercise – Attorney’s Fees  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 17, 2022

The defendant-Mother testified that both she and the parties’ children need a consistent schedule for stability and planning purposes. Given the plaintiff-Father’s inconsistent exercise of his midweek parenting time and his failure to provide sufficient notice of such to Mother, we modify the parenting schedule to require that Father notify Mother by 10:00 a.m. on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo