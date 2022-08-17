Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Equitable Apportionment – Trusts & Estates  (access required)

Domestic Relations – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Equitable Apportionment – Trusts & Estates  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 17, 2022

Plaintiff’s decedent (Wife) had already filed suit against the defendant-Husband in the family court for equitable apportionment when she died. As a result, Wife’s property rights in the couple’s marital property had vested, and the family court correctly continued to exercise jurisdiction over the equitable apportionment action.  We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision upholding the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo