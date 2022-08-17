Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Mediated Settlement – Unrelated Death – Enforceable Agreement  (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Mediated Settlement – Unrelated Death – Enforceable Agreement  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 17, 2022

The parties entered into a mediated settlement agreement for the claimant’s future medical expenses arising from a work-related injury. Pursuant to the agreement, the respondent-employer and the respondent-insurer agreed to pay the claimant $1,000,000, and the agreement was signed by the claimant, his attorney, respondents, respondents’ attorney and the mediator. Although the claimant was killed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo