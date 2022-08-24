Lawyers in the News – August 2022

Greenville firm names chief financial officer

Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, announces the naming of David Zimbrick as its chief financial officer. Zimbrick brings more than three decades of financial experience, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer for international law firm Steptoe. He will be based in Ogletree Deakins’ administrative office in Greenville, S.C.

As Ogletree Deakins’ Chief Financial Officer, Zimbrick will direct all aspects of the firm’s finance function and serve as a key business advisor to firm leadership. He will lead planning and implementation of strategic finance initiatives in alignment with the firm’s overall goals and objectives. Zimbrick will oversee a team of more than 130 professionals, including those whose roles focus on financial planning and analysis, reporting, accounting, treasury, tax, financial risk management, financial systems, budgeting, and billing and collections.

“David brings a wealth of experience to the firm and is highly-regarded in both the legal and financial fields. His knowledgeable and strategic approach to financial leadership embodies the tenets of our Client Pledge,” said Matt Keen, managing shareholder of Ogletree Deakins. “I’m confident that David’s vision and experience will offer substantial value to both the firm and our clients.”

Zimbrick earned his M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and his B.S. from the Colorado School of Mines.

Firm expands workers compensation practice

Turner Padget is pleased to announce the addition of Elizabeth D. Wiles, of counsel, to the firm’s Charleston office. Wiles joins the Employment & Workers’ Compensation practice group and will support the Workers’ Compensation Defense team, partnering with employers of all sizes and insurance companies to provide compensation defense and resolution across South Carolina.

“Liz brings a wealth of knowledge to our growing South Carolina team,” said C. Pierce Campbell, CEO and shareholder at Turner Padget. “Her extensive experience in workers’ compensation defense strengthens our expanding practice and furthers our commitment to client service. Liz is also well respected within the legal industry by her peers and colleagues and is a great addition to the firm.”

Wiles represents employers and insurance carriers in workers’ compensation claims by performing legal research, coordinating defense strategies, drafting settlement agreements and providing representation for hearings, mediations and appeals in South Carolina and Georgia

She also oversees claims under the federal Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act. Prior to joining Turner Padget, Wiles practiced workers’ compensation defense at a boutique firm for four years, where she represented a variety of employers and insurance carriers.

After law school, she served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Kristi L. Harrington, which honed her legal writing and research skills. While in law school she received the CALI Award for Trial Advocacy and Professional Responsibility. Wiles is a member of the Charleston County Bar Association.

She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky and her law degree from Charleston School of Law.

Firm adds counsel to Charleston office

Moore & Van Allen PLLC (MVA) announces the arrival of Julianne Farnsworth as counsel and a member of the firm’s Litigation Group, based in the Charleston office. Prior to joining MVA, Farnsworth was the owner of Farnsworth Law Firm LLC and a partner at McNair Law Firm.

“We are pleased to welcome Julianne who has been a top litigator in the Charleston area for over 30 years,” said Trudy H. Robertson, co-managing member of the firm’s Charleston office. “Julianne’s experience and reputation will be valuable assets for servicing our litigation clients across the full spectrum of business areas and industries.”

Farnsworth has more than three decades of experience in complex civil litigation in federal and state courts across the United States, handling discovery, motions practice, non-jury and jury trials, mediations, arbitrations, and appeals. Her practice has included cases in the areas of business torts, as well as construction, environmental, employment, franchise, pharmaceutical product liability and securities law, among other areas. In addition, she is certified as a mediator in the circuit and federal courts of South Carolina.

Farnsworth frequently lectures on trial techniques and trial advocacy skills across the United States and abroad. She also has been active in the local and national legal communities, holding leadership positions with the American Bar Association, the South Carolina Bar, and the American Inns of Court. She is a permanent member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference and a recipient of the South Carolina School of Law Compleat Lawyer Award.

Farnsworth received her J.D. from the University of South Carolina (UofSC) School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts (cum laude) from UofSC.

SMITH I ROBINSON announces that Maya Weeks has joined the law firm as an associate attorney and will focus her practice on general litigation.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, Weeks has served as a Judicial Law Clerk for the South Carolina Judicial Branch assisting retired active Judges and court administration.

“We are very excited to welcome Maya to our team,” said Jon Robinson, SMITH I ROBINSON managing partner. “Maya will be a great asset to the litigation services we provide to our clients.”

“I am honored to begin my new role with SMITH I ROBINSON,” said Maya Weeks. “Working alongside seasoned litigators and serving the Firm’s extensive client base will be a privilege, and I look forward to being a part of the SMITH I ROBINSON team.”

In addition to earning her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in May 2021, Weeks also graduated from the University of South Carolina with both a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice (2017) and Master of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice/Criminology (2021).