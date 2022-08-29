Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / CJCC names magistrate new director  (access required)

CJCC names magistrate new director  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 29, 2022

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has named County Magistrate Judge Ellen Steinberg their new director.  Steinberg will begin her new role on Aug.12. Prior to becoming a magistrate judge, she worked as an assistant solicitor for the ninth circuit, an assistant public defender, a family court attorney, a prosecutor for the Department of Social ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo