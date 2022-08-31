Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Congressman and wife donate $10M to Furman  (access required)

Congressman and wife donate $10M to Furman  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 31, 2022

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat from Maryland, and his wife have given $10 million to Furman University, with $8.5 million dedicated to student mental health services and $1.5 million to support Furman’s Hillel, the Jewish Student Association. The gift makes the congressman, a 1977 Furman graduate and a member of the Furman University Board ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo