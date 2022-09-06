Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Car accident results in $5.13 million settlement  (access required)

By: David Baugher September 6, 2022

An individual who lost part of their leg to an amputation in the wake of a rear-end collision in South Carolina will receive a $5.125 million settlement.   Attorney Chris Romeo of Thurmond Kirchner and Timbes said that a commercial vehicle was traveling 50 m.p.h. when it caused the 2021 accident by striking another driver from behind.   “It ...

