Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Offer of Judgment – ‘All Claims Alleged’ – Labor & Employment – Wage Payment Act – Treble Damages & Attorney’s Fees  (access required)

Civil Practice – Offer of Judgment – ‘All Claims Alleged’ – Labor & Employment – Wage Payment Act – Treble Damages & Attorney’s Fees  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 6, 2022

Pursuant to Rule 68, SCRCP, defendants offered judgment “for all claims alleged.” Plaintiff could not accept the offer and still hang on to his claims for treble damages and attorney’s fees. However, he is entitled to costs under Rule 68.  We modify the circuit court’s order and affirm.  Plaintiff sued defendants for unjust enrichment and violation of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo