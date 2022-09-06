Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Appeals – Witness Testimony – Young Victim  (access required)

Criminal Practice – Appeals – Witness Testimony – Young Victim  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 6, 2022

We improvidently granted a petition for writ of certiorari to review the Court of Appeals’ decision (Although defendant argues his victim – 12 years old at the time of trial – was too old to qualify as “very young” under S.C. Code Ann. § 16-3-1550(E), the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in allowing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo