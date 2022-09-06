Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Juror Bias – Pornography Evidence  (access required)

Criminal Practice – Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Juror Bias – Pornography Evidence  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 6, 2022

A juror’s attenuated connection to the victim – the juror’s ex-wife, from whom he had been divorced for 11 years, was related to the ex-husband of the mother of the victim – was insufficient to warrant a posttrial hearing.  We affirm defendant’s convictions for first-degree, second-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) with a minor.  Vouching  The mental ...

