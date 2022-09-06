Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Guilty Plea – Anders Brief – Sentencing Argument – Guidelines Range  (access required)

Criminal Practice – Guilty Plea – Anders Brief – Sentencing Argument – Guidelines Range  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 6, 2022

Although defendant argues that his guilty plea is invalid because the government breached the plea agreement by relying on the conduct underlying dismissed charges when arguing for an appropriate sentence, the plain language of the plea agreement does not limit the government in the way that defendant suggests.  We affirm defendant’s conviction and sentence for conspiracy ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo