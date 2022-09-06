Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Child Support Payments – Credibility – Reversal  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 6, 2022

Although the family court accepted the respondent-Mother’s testimony that she had paid the appellant-Father child support in cash, the record shows that Mother’s testimony was not credible.  We reverse the family court’s finding that Mother made cash payments to Father for child support and remand for the family court’s determination as to whether Mother’s nonpayment was ...

