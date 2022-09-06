Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Real Property – Easements – Contempt – Blocking Access

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 6, 2022

A 2018 injunction barred appellant Lawhon and his marina from interfering with the respondent-restaurant’s easements, which give the restaurant the right to use the marina’s parking and access. The circuit court properly found appellants in criminal contempt for parking a golf cart in front of the restaurant’s delivery gate on at least four occasions.  We affirm ...

