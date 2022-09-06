Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Real Property – Easements – Warranty Deed – Attorney’s Fee Provision – Inapplicable  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 6, 2022

Using the language of a warranty deed, the defendant-marina’s predecessor granted non-exclusive easements of ingress, egress and parking to the plaintiff-restaurant, allowing the restaurant to use the marina’s parking and access. The warranty provision promised “to warrant and forever defend” the easements. Since the restaurant’s litigation was successful in establishing its rights under the easements, ...

