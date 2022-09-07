Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Yarbrough appointed to Womble Bond Dickinson global board  (access required)

Yarbrough appointed to Womble Bond Dickinson global board  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 7, 2022

Womble Bond Dickinson Partner Stephanie Yarbrough has been appointed to the firm’s global board, the governing body that oversees and directs all transatlantic activities for Womble Bond Dickinson, according to a news release from the firm. She will serve a two-year term on the board.  The global board was formed by the 2017 transatlantic combination that ...

