Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Attorney recognized for helping those in need  (access required)

Attorney recognized for helping those in need  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 12, 2022

By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com  The SC Bar has recognized Kieley Sutton for her efforts as co-founder of the Rainy Day Fund, a nonprofit based in Columbia serving citizens who are involved in the legal-system and in need.  An assistant public defender and homeless court attorney with the Richland County Public Defender’s Office, Sutton has experienced firsthand the financial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo