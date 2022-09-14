Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 14, 2022

By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com  Attorney Stephanie M. Brinkley has been appointed chair of the American Bar Association’s Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) Committee for the 2022-23 year.   Brinkley founded her Charleston-based practice, Brinkley Law Firm, in 2011, with the firm’s main areas of concentration including fertility law, family law, and the unique area of military family law, according to ...

