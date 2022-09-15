Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Firm renews Columbia commitment (access required)

Firm renews Columbia commitment (access required)

Collins & Lacy, PC, staying at Capitol Station downtown

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 15, 2022

 By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com  Located a block away from South Carolina’s Supreme Court, in the shadow of the State House, and just blocks from Richland County Circuit Court, South Carolina law firm, Collins & Lacy, P.C., has renewed its decades-long commitment to downtown Columbia, a news release from the firm stated.  The firm has renewed its lease at ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo