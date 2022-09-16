Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bankruptcy stay may shield property possessed but not owned by debtor  (access required)

Bankruptcy stay may shield property possessed but not owned by debtor  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 16, 2022

By Lisa P. Sumner  The automatic stay triggered by a bankruptcy filing may protect the debtor’s residence even if the debtor does not own the property, according to a recent decision from a New York-based federal appeals court.  In a case of first impression decided in July 2022, the Second Circuit set a bright-line rule that the ...

