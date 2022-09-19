Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Landlord/Tenant – Public Housing – Eviction – One Strike Rule – Distance from Home – Discretion  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 19, 2022

Even though the defendant-tenant’s 17-year-old son was a mile from their apartment when he committed an armed robbery, the plaintiff-housing authority could still find that the son’s activities posed a threat to the health, safety or right to peaceful enjoyment of the rental premises by tenants. Therefore, the housing authority had good cause to evict ...

