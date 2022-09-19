Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case (access required)

Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 19, 2022

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — When a government document mysteriously appeared earlier this week in the highest profile case in the federal court system, it had the hallmarks of another explosive storyline in the Justice Department's investigation into classified records stored at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The document purported to be from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo