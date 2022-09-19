Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Quiet Title – Taxation – Property Tax Sale – Federal Income Tax Lien  (access required)

Real Property – Quiet Title – Taxation – Property Tax Sale – Federal Income Tax Lien  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 19, 2022

Owners of Charleston real estate failed to pay either their county property taxes or their federal income taxes. When the county held its tax sale, it failed to notify the federal government; accordingly, appellant – the purchaser at the tax sale – bought the property subject to the government’s tax lien. Given that appellant could ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo