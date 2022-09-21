Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawyers in the News – September 2022 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 21, 2022

Columbia-based McKay Firm adds partner   The Columbia-based McKay Firm has announced the promotion of Joe Catalano to the position of partner with the firm.   Catalano practices in the areas of Transportation and Trucking Law, Government Defense and Section 1983 Defense, and General Insurance Defense. He has handled jury and non-jury trials in municipal, state, and federal trial ...

