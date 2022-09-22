Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / SC Bar to host free public sessions  (access required)

SC Bar to host free public sessions  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 22, 2022

The SC Bar is collaborating with county libraries across the Palmetto State to offer a series of free sessions for the public on key legal topics, an SC Bar news release stated.  Called Law Talks, these events are designed to educate and provide general legal information on the topics such as landlord-tenant law, credit card debt, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo