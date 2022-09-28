Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Unconscionability – Home Buyer’s Contract – Selection of Parties  (access required)

Arbitration – Unconscionability – Home Buyer’s Contract – Selection of Parties  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 28, 2022

In a take-it-or-leave-it home buyer’s contract, the defendant-builder included an arbitration clause with unconscionable provisions, most notably giving the builder the exclusive right to determine which parties would be included in the arbitration. We decline to strike the offending provisions; instead, we deem the arbitration clause unenforceable.  We affirm the Court of Appeals’ determination that the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo