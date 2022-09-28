Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Judges / Judges – Discipline – Angry Outbursts – Public Reprimand  (access required)

Judges – Discipline – Angry Outbursts – Public Reprimand  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 28, 2022

During a time when both his son and his wife were suffering from health issues, the respondent-magistrate judge (1) used profanity while scolding an attorney appearing before him and (2) yelled at a scheduling clerk for failing to provide him timely notice of a jury trial. Respondent thereby violated judicial canons requiring a judge (1) ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo