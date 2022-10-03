Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Attorney joins Collins & Lacy

Attorney joins Collins & Lacy

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 3, 2022

Philip S. Coury has joined Collins & Lacy’s Columbia office as an associate in the Trucking/Transportation and Construction practice groups.   Prior to joining Collins & Lacy, Coury  served in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office as Assistant Solicitor. There, he represented the State at all points of criminal prosecution and resolved more than 400 criminal cases in ...

