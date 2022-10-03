Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Real estate attorney joins Morton & Gettys

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 3, 2022

Trent Womble, an experienced real estate attorney who is licensed in South Carolina and North Carolina, has joined Morton & Gettys.  Womble has practiced in York County since 2017. Previously, he was a partner at a real estate law firm based in Fort Mill. His work included reviewing title searches, surveys and title commitments, and overseeing ...

