Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / $7.7 million awarded in deer stand electrocution case  (access required)

$7.7 million awarded in deer stand electrocution case  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart October 6, 2022

The estate of a man who died after being electrocuted in a deer stand while using a pole saw to trim tree limbs, and a man who survived the accident, were awarded a combined $7.7 million.  The estate argued that the defendants in the matter were aware of the dangerous condition and failed to remedy the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo