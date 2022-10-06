Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rig driver settles for $6M in loose-wheel incident  (access required)

Rig driver settles for $6M in loose-wheel incident  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 6, 2022

A tractor-trailer driver who escaped serious injury when his rig overturned after being struck by a loose wheel from another truck has settled his claims for $6 million, his attorneys report.   Robert Phillips and Eve Goodstein of McGowan Hood Felder & Phillips in Rock Hill report that their client was driving his 18-wheeler on the interstate ...

