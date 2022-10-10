Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Sharp words, unclear terms from Supreme Court  (access required)

Sharp words, unclear terms from Supreme Court  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 10, 2022

By Ken Bresler  Just in time for the U.S. Supreme Court to launch its new term, here are my observations about the court’s legal writing in its flurry of end-of-term cases about abortion, guns and administrative law.  The decision about abortion that overturned Roe v. Wade was bound to use the word “precedent” repeatedly. But the decision ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo