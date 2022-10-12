Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Search & Seizure – Arrest Warrant – Probable Cause – Security Footage  (access required)

Civil Rights – Search & Seizure – Arrest Warrant – Probable Cause – Security Footage  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 12, 2022

At the time Officer Scott Hill sought a warrant for defendant’s arrest, Hill knew that tobacco products were kept behind the counter of a convenience store. When watching the store’s security footage, Hill saw the perpetrator climb over the counter to steal tobacco products. While police were on the scene, the store manager discovered and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo