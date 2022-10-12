Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – PPPA – Defense of Another – Circuit Court's Role – Fault  (access required)

Criminal Practice – PPPA – Defense of Another – Circuit Court’s Role – Fault  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 12, 2022

Petitioner shot and killed a guest who was striking petitioner’s partner, Randy Wilson. There was a question as to whether Wilson was without fault in bringing on the difficulty. When petitioner sought immunity under the Protection of Persons and Property Act, this question was for the circuit court – and not a jury – to ...

