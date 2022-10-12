Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / SCLW adds to its editorial staff  (access required)

SCLW adds to its editorial staff  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 12, 2022

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly has expanded its editorial team.  Haviland Stewart has joined South Carolina Lawyers Weekly as a staff writer.  A native of northern California, Stewart has a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications with an emphasis in journalism and media from the University of Portland.  She was on the dean’s list all for years in college, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo