Tort/Negligence – Rape Kit Collection – Civil Practice – Motion to Amend – Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 12, 2022

Where plaintiff alleges that defendants’ hospital employees negligently collected sexual assault evidence, resulting in the closure of a criminal case in Georgia, the circuit court abused its discretion when it dismissed plaintiff’s negligence claims with prejudice without allowing plaintiff an opportunity to amend her complaint.  We reverse and remand the circuit court’s dismissal of plaintiff’s negligence ...

