Criminal Practice – Resisting Arrest – Failure to Pay Bar Tab – Ejection – Officer's Record

Criminal Practice – Resisting Arrest – Failure to Pay Bar Tab – Ejection – Officer's Record

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 19, 2022

Where bouncers were attempting to eject defendant, and where bar employees informed a police officer that defendant had refused to pay his tab and was refusing to leave, the officer had probable cause to arrest defendant for defrauding a public accommodation.  We affirm defendant’s conviction for resisting arrest.  While S.C. Code Ann. § 45-1-50(B) refers to absconding ...

