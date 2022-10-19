Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
IHOP trip and fall leads to $1.7M settlement

IHOP trip and fall leads to $1.7M settlement

By: Heath Hamacher October 19, 2022

A woman who tripped and fell over an uneven, raised brick paver at a Mount Pleasant restaurant has settled her personal injury claim for $1.7 million.   The woman, Margot Sapone, fell on March 12, 2019, as she was leaving the IHOP on Highway 17 and was taken to the hospital for immediate treatment, her attorneys said. ...

