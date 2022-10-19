Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Teen plaintiffs settle for $10M in UTV rollover  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 19, 2022

On the eve of “certain trial,” two plaintiffs have settled their negligence claims after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash left one teenager dead and the other seriously injured.   The plaintiffs, one of whom died in the rollover crash, were 14- and 15-year-old girls out on a rural farm property to “enjoy a weekend in the ...

