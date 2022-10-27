Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 27, 2022

In a recorded jailhouse call between defendant and his girlfriend, defendant did not explicitly admit that he had shot the victim; however, his jubilant reaction to his girlfriend’s incorrect report – that the victim had died from injuries sustained in a car crash – was admissible evidence of defendant’s consciousness of guilt.  We affirm defendant’s convictions ...

