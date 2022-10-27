Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Compassionate Release Motion – USSG § 1B1.13  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 27, 2022

Even though USSG § 1B1.13 does not apply to a defendant’s compassionate-release motion, since the district court also conducted a detailed review of the relevant factors under 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a), the district court’s consideration of § 1B1.13’s dangerousness criterion does not require reversal.  We affirm the denial of defendant’s motion for compassionate release.  The district court ...

