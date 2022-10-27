Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Tort/Negligence – Trespass – Dirt Road – 1990 Quiet Title Decree  (access required)

Real Property – Tort/Negligence – Trespass – Dirt Road – 1990 Quiet Title Decree  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 27, 2022

Defendant relied on a 1990 quiet title decision to establish his ownership of a dirt road which ends in a boat ramp; however, no interpretation of the decree supports the circuit court's conclusion that defendant owns the road and boat ramp.  We reverse the circuit court’s order in part, vacate in part, and remand.  Background  A 1990 decree ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo