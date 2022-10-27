Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 27, 2022

Although the respondent-employer showed that the claimant-employee falsely said on his post-hire medical questionnaire that he had never sought medical attention for a prior back injury or back pain, and although the employer showed that it relied on this falsehood, the employer failed to show a causal connection between the claimant’s 1997 back injury and ...

