Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Gas leak nets $2M settlement for family after falling ill  (access required)

Gas leak nets $2M settlement for family after falling ill  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart October 28, 2022

A family was awarded $2 million after experiencing sickness due to a leaky natural gas pipe.  Soon after a family of 5 moved into a new apartment complex, they all began experiencing unexplained symptoms of headaches, nose bleeds, loss of appetite, bronchial problems, and vomiting.   Eight months after the moving in, it was discovered that during construction, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo