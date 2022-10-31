Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Estate of woman killed during police pursuit awarded $2.5M  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart October 31, 2022

The estate of a woman fatally struck during a police pursuit was awarded $2.5 million in a settlement.  An Anderson, S.C. bystanders was killed during a law enforcement vehicle pursuit that was in violation of Anderson Police Department (APD) policy and procedure.   APD employees Joseph Chapman and Zack Lucas initiated a vehicle pursuit for a suspected property ...

