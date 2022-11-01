Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 1, 2022

Former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball is returning to his former law firm, Williams Mullen, according to a news release from the firm.  Ball rejoined Williams Mullen on Oct. 10 as of counsel in its corporate section, supporting and serving the firm’s Economic Development Team and aiding clients with business expansion needs. He’ll ...

