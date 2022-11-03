Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Vacationer awarded $1.15M in settlement after fall at home

By: Haviland Stewart November 3, 2022

A vacationer settled for $1.15 million after suffering injuries from a fall at a vacation home.  In April of 2020, Plaintiffs rented a beach front home on Folly Beach, S.C. for a family vacation. While descending the stairs from the house to the raised walkway, the plaintiff fell forward down the stairs, and into a section ...

