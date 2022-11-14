Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Firm recognized for $100K donation to charity  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 14, 2022

 The South Carolina Bar Association has highlighted the Goings Law Firm of Columbia for its charitable $100,000 donation to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.  The firm served as the presenting sponsor for the Bottoms Up Invitational hosted by South Carolina’s own Craig Melvin, an anchor of NBC’s Today Show. The event took place in Norwalk, Conn., and ...

